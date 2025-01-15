← Company Directory
Getty Images
Getty Images Salaries

Getty Images's salary ranges from $71,047 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $182,546 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Getty Images. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $102K
Business Development
$103K
Data Analyst
$71K
Data Scientist
$183K
Marketing
$113K
Product Designer
$84.4K
Product Manager
$89.5K
Sales
$149K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Getty Images is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $182,546. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Getty Images is $102,416.

