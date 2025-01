There is an inflection point happening right before our eyes in healthcare. In 2019, only 8% of patients had tried telehealth. Today, the pandemic has brought the future faster than anyone could have ever imagined. Now, a staggering 80% of patients plan to use telehealth. But there is a huge problem - over 70% of medical conditions still require going to a laboratory and virtual care has no way to reach these patients in-person.