Getir
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Getir Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Turkey package at Getir totals TRY 1.14M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Getir's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
Getir
Backend Software Engineer
Ankara, AN, Turkey
Total per year
TRY 1.14M
Level
BE2
Base
TRY 1.14M
Stock (/yr)
TRY 0
Bonus
TRY 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Getir?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Getir in Turkey sits at a yearly total compensation of TRY 3,103,354. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Getir for the Backend Software Engineer role in Turkey is TRY 1,029,810.

