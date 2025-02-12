← Company Directory
Getir
Getir Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Turkey package at Getir totals TRY 867K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Getir's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
Getir
Android Engineer
Istanbul, IB, Turkey
Total per year
TRY 867K
Level
L3
Base
TRY 867K
Stock (/yr)
TRY 0
Bonus
TRY 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Getir?

TRY 5.57M

Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Getir in Turkey sits at a yearly total compensation of TRY 1,419,310. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Getir for the Software Engineer role in Turkey is TRY 867,416.

