Getir
Getir Salaries

Getir's salary ranges from $17,844 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Turkey at the low-end to $147,884 for a Product Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Getir. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $24.9K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Analyst
$24.8K
Data Science Manager
$50.3K

Data Scientist
$76.5K
Marketing
$17.8K
Marketing Operations
$19.9K
Product Designer
$45.2K
Product Manager
$148K
Project Manager
$101K
Recruiter
$39.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$86.8K
Technical Program Manager
$55.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Getir is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $147,884. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Getir is $47,741.

