Getaround
    Book nearby cars, trucks, and vans by the hour or day on Getaround®. Simply book, unlock, and go. Share your cars to start an instant business.We’re the world’s leading connected carsharing platform, on a mission toward empowering people to carshare everywhere. We developed and built the Connect®, the world’s first connected device for carsharing, which allows users to rent, find, and unlock Getaround cars using the Getaround app.Founded in 2009, we are currently in 300 cities and 7 countries with 5 million users and 1000+ car models. Want to solve real-world problems, create an amazing consumer experience, and change the future of transportation?Accelerate your career and join us.

    http://www.getaround.com
    2009
    420
    $50M-$100M
