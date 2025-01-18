← Company Directory
Geotab
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Geotab Backend Software Engineer Salaries

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Geotab ranges from CA$110K per year for L2 to CA$123K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$119K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Geotab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
(Entry Level)
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L2
CA$110K
CA$110K
CA$0
CA$0
L3
CA$123K
CA$123K
CA$0
CA$0
L4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Geotab?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Geotab in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$138,693. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Geotab for the Backend Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$110,759.

