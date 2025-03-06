← Company Directory
Georgia Tech
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Graduate Research Assistant

  • All Graduate Research Assistant Salaries

Georgia Tech Graduate Research Assistant Salaries

The median Graduate Research Assistant compensation in United States package at Georgia Tech totals $36K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Georgia Tech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/6/2025

Median Package
company icon
Georgia Tech
Graduate Research Assistant
Atlanta, GA
Total per year
$36K
Level
-
Base
$36K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Georgia Tech?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Graduate Research Assistant offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Graduate Research Assistant at Georgia Tech in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $38,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Georgia Tech for the Graduate Research Assistant role in United States is $36,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Georgia Tech

Related Companies

  • UC San Diego
  • Duke University
  • Western Governors University
  • The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
  • Harvard University
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources