← Company Directory
GeoComply
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

GeoComply Recruiter Salaries

The median Recruiter compensation in Canada package at GeoComply totals CA$122K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GeoComply's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
GeoComply
Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Total per year
CA$122K
Level
L4
Base
CA$122K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at GeoComply?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.1K+ (sometimes CA$421K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Recruiter offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at GeoComply in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$157,868. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GeoComply for the Recruiter role in Canada is CA$120,908.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for GeoComply

Related Companies

  • Pinterest
  • Databricks
  • Spotify
  • SoFi
  • PayPal
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources