Genworth is an insurance company that is dedicated to help people secure their financial lives, families, and futures.Genworth Financial, Inc. is a leading insurance holding company committed to helping families achieve the dream of home ownership and address the financial challenges of aging through its leadership positions in mortgage insurance and long term care insurance. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth traces its roots back to 1871. Our products and services are offered through financial intermediaries, advisors, independent distributors and sales specialists.