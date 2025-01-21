← Company Directory
Genpact
Genpact Administrative Assistant Salaries

The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in Poland at Genpact ranges from PLN 124K to PLN 176K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Genpact's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 140K - PLN 166K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 124KPLN 140KPLN 166KPLN 176K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Genpact?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Administrative Assistant at Genpact in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 175,597. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Genpact for the Administrative Assistant role in Poland is PLN 123,682.

