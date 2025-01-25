← Company Directory
Genius Sports
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Genius Sports Recruiter Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Genius Sports's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

COP 89.12M - COP 104.96M
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
COP 83.18MCOP 89.12MCOP 104.96MCOP 115.85M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Genius Sports?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Genius Sports in Colombia sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 115,853,419. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Genius Sports for the Recruiter role in Colombia is COP 83,176,813.

