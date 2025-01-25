← Company Directory
Genius Sports
  • Salaries
  • Human Resources

  • All Human Resources Salaries

Genius Sports Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Bulgaria at Genius Sports ranges from BGN 74.2K to BGN 102K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Genius Sports's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

BGN 80.4K - BGN 95.4K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
BGN 74.2KBGN 80.4KBGN 95.4KBGN 102K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Genius Sports?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Genius Sports in Bulgaria sits at a yearly total compensation of BGN 101,559. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Genius Sports for the Human Resources role in Bulgaria is BGN 74,182.

Other Resources