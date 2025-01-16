← Company Directory
Genex Infosys
Genex Infosys Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in Bangladesh at Genex Infosys ranges from BDT 593K to BDT 860K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Genex Infosys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

BDT 672K - BDT 781K
Bangladesh
Common Range
Possible Range
BDT 593KBDT 672KBDT 781KBDT 860K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Genex Infosys?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Genex Infosys in Bangladesh sits at a yearly total compensation of BDT 860,256. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Genex Infosys for the Sales role in Bangladesh is BDT 592,781.

Other Resources