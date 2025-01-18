Salaries

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Ireland at Genesys ranges from €65.3K per year for L2 to €77.8K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Ireland package totals €77.7K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Genesys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus L1 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) € -- € -- € -- € -- L2 Software Engineer €65.3K €59.6K €0 €5.7K L3 Senior Software Engineer €77.8K €69K €0 €8.8K L4 Lead Software Engineer € -- € -- € -- € -- View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( EUR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

