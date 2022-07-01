← Company Directory
Genesis
Genesis Salaries

Genesis's salary ranges from $18,816 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Ukraine at the low-end to $219,222 for a Software Engineer in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Genesis. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$29.9K
Human Resources
$18.8K
Marketing Operations
$61.7K
Product Designer
$53.7K
Product Manager
$30.8K
Project Manager
$30.2K
Recruiter
$30.6K
Software Engineer
$219K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Genesis is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $219,222. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Genesis is $30,711.

