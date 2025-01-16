← Company Directory
Genesee & Wyoming
Genesee & Wyoming Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in United Kingdom at Genesee & Wyoming ranges from £23.4K to £32K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Genesee & Wyoming's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

£25.3K - £30.1K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
£23.4K£25.3K£30.1K£32K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Genesee & Wyoming?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Genesee & Wyoming in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £31,999. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Genesee & Wyoming for the Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £23,373.

