Company Directory
Genesee & Wyoming
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Genesee & Wyoming that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Genesee & Wyoming Inc. is a global company that owns and leases freight railroads. It operates in North America, Australia, the UK, Europe, and other countries. The company transports various commodities and owns or leases 120 freight railroads with approximately 16,100 miles of track. It also operates deep sea maritime containers and provides bulk haulage, rail services at ports, rail-ferry services, transload services, and contract coal loading. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Darien, Connecticut.

    gwrr.com
    Website
    1899
    Year Founded
    8,000
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Genesee & Wyoming

    Related Companies

    • Apple
    • Intuit
    • DoorDash
    • Spotify
    • Airbnb
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources