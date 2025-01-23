← Company Directory
Generali Group
Generali Group Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Czech Republic at Generali Group ranges from CZK 1.55M to CZK 2.16M per year. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

CZK 1.66M - CZK 1.96M
Italy
Common Range
Possible Range
CZK 1.55MCZK 1.66MCZK 1.96MCZK 2.16M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Generali Group?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Generali Group in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 2,158,176. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Generali Group for the Human Resources role in Czech Republic is CZK 1,549,460.

