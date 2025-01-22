← Company Directory
Generali Group
  • Salaries
  • Actuary

  • All Actuary Salaries

Generali Group Actuary Salaries

The average Actuary total compensation in Switzerland at Generali Group ranges from CHF 91.8K to CHF 131K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Generali Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/22/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 105K - CHF 123K
Italy
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 91.8KCHF 105KCHF 123KCHF 131K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
The highest paying salary package reported for a Actuary at Generali Group in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 130,973. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Generali Group for the Actuary role in Switzerland is CHF 91,793.

