General Dynamics
  • Salaries
  • Mechanical Engineer

  • All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

General Dynamics Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States package at General Dynamics totals $83K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for General Dynamics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/12/2025

Median Package
company icon
General Dynamics
Mechanical Engineer
Groton, CT
Total per year
$83K
Level
E2
Base
$83K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at General Dynamics?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at General Dynamics in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $103,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at General Dynamics for the Mechanical Engineer role in United States is $83,000.

