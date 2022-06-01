← Company Directory
General Assembly
Work Here? Claim Your Company

General Assembly Salaries

General Assembly's salary ranges from $29,456 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Malaysia at the low-end to $177,684 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of General Assembly. Last updated: 5/22/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Science Manager
$162K
Product Designer
$119K
Product Manager
$178K
Poll

Digital Nomad vs. IT Work Visa: Which Country Should I Choose?

Hello, everyone.
I hope you're all doing well, and if you're not, I hope whatever is bothering you eases soon.

Anyway, I'm from a struggling third-world country in West Africa. I currently earn roughly €2,700/month, pay no taxes, and am looking to relocate to the UK, Germany, Portugal, Spain or Luxembourg—all of which I'm currently researching....

34 76View Results

Select one or more

564 participants

34 76View Results
Program Manager
$91.8K
Sales
$51.3K
Software Engineer
$29.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at General Assembly is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $177,684. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at General Assembly is $105,476.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for General Assembly

Related Companies

  • Prime Trust
  • Pathrise
  • Mitchell Martin
  • Experis
  • Toptal
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources