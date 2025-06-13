← Company Directory
Genentech
Genentech Regulatory Affairs Salaries

The average Regulatory Affairs total compensation in United States at Genentech ranges from $132K to $180K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Genentech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Average Total Compensation

$143K - $169K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$132K$143K$169K$180K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Genentech, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Regulatory Affairs at Genentech in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $180,481. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Genentech for the Regulatory Affairs role in United States is $131,830.

