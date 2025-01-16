← Company Directory
Genentech
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Design Manager

  • All Product Design Manager Salaries

Genentech Product Design Manager Salaries

The average Product Design Manager total compensation in United States at Genentech ranges from $353K to $494K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Genentech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$382K - $444K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$353K$382K$444K$494K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Design Manager submissions at Genentech to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Genentech, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Design Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Design Manager at Genentech in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $493,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Genentech for the Product Design Manager role in United States is $352,750.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Genentech

Related Companies

  • Kognitiv
  • Mozilla
  • Gusto
  • GitHub
  • Collective Health
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources