Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at GEICO ranges from $121K per year for Software Engineer I to $173K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $121K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GEICO's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$121K
$119K
$0
$1.7K
Software Engineer II
$144K
$142K
$0
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$173K
$164K
$0
$9.5K
Principal Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
