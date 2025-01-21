← Company Directory
GEICO
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Greater Los Angeles Area

GEICO Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Los Angeles Area

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area package at GEICO totals $188K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GEICO's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
GEICO
Senior Stack Software Engineer
Los Angeles, CA
Total per year
$188K
Level
Senior Software Engineer
Base
$178K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
13 Years
What are the career levels at GEICO?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at GEICO in Greater Los Angeles Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $212,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GEICO for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater Los Angeles Area is $188,000.

Other Resources