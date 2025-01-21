Backend Software Engineer compensation in Northern Virginia Washington DC at GEICO ranges from $123K per year for Software Engineer I to $175K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Northern Virginia Washington DC package totals $125K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GEICO's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$123K
$120K
$0
$2.5K
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$175K
$175K
$0
$0
Principal Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
