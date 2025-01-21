Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at GEICO ranges from $122K per year for Software Engineer I to $169K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $123K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GEICO's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$122K
$119K
$164
$2.4K
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$169K
$165K
$0
$4.5K
Principal Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***