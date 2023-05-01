Geater Machining and Manufacturing is a veteran-owned company that has been providing high-quality parts to the aerospace, electronic, and high-tech industries since 1962. They are known for their outstanding on-time delivery and precision machined and fabricated parts. Located in America's Heartland, they have an award-winning workforce and easy access to major interstates. Geater's team is committed to continuous improvement and will work with your team to provide the best quality and delivery at competitive prices.