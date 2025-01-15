← Company Directory
GEA
GEA Salaries

GEA's salary ranges from $62,568 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Korea, South at the low-end to $117,600 for a Chemical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GEA. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Chemical Engineer
$118K
Software Engineer
$62.6K
Venture Capitalist
$63.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GEA is Chemical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $117,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GEA is $63,695.

