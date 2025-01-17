← Company Directory
GE Vernova
GE Vernova Mechanical Engineer Salaries in Greenvll-Spart-Ashevll-And Area

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in Greenvll-Spart-Ashevll-And Area package at GE Vernova totals $84.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GE Vernova's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
GE Vernova
Mechanical Engineer
Greenville, SC
Total per year
$84.9K
Level
hidden
Base
$82K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$2.9K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
0-1 Years
What are the career levels at GE Vernova?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at GE Vernova in Greenvll-Spart-Ashevll-And Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $176,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GE Vernova for the Mechanical Engineer role in Greenvll-Spart-Ashevll-And Area is $84,875.

