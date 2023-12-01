← Company Directory
GE Vernova
GE Vernova Salaries

GE Vernova's salary ranges from $38,036 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in Hungary at the low-end to $271,350 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GE Vernova. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $103K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $90.5K
Electrical Engineer
$165K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Financial Analyst
$38K
Product Manager
$149K
Project Manager
$271K
Sales Engineer
$111K
Software Engineering Manager
$151K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GE Vernova is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $271,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GE Vernova is $129,900.

