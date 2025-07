G.E. Mechanical, LLC., was incorporated in 1984 by Master Plumber Gary Forosisky (NJ Plumbing License #7141). Beginning with two employees and two vehicles, now G.E. Mechanical employs in excess of 50 employees and is equipped with the latest equipment technologies in the industry. With a high level of experience and expertise in the plumbing, heating and cooling industry, G.E. Mechanical has truly become the leading full-service mechanical contractor in the Southern Jersey Region.