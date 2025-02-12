← Company Directory
GE Healthcare
GE Healthcare Salaries

GE Healthcare's salary ranges from $29,422 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $333,325 for a Legal in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GE Healthcare. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $29.4K
Biomedical Engineer
$129K
Data Analyst
$121K
Data Scientist
$174K
Legal
$333K
Mechanical Engineer
$183K
Product Designer
$121K
Product Manager
$328K
Program Manager
$130K
Software Engineering Manager
$157K
Technical Program Manager
$133K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GE Healthcare is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $333,325. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GE Healthcare is $132,660.

