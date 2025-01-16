All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in United States at GE Digital ranges from $96K per year for Software Engineering Specialist to $186K per year for Staff SWE. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $140K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GE Digital's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineering Specialist
$96K
$89K
$0
$7K
Software Engineer (SWE)
$168K
$142K
$15.6K
$9.9K
Senior SWE
$138K
$125K
$1K
$12K
Staff SWE
$186K
$161K
$10.6K
$14.2K
