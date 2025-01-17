← Company Directory
GE Aerospace
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • India

GE Aerospace Software Engineer Salaries in India

Software Engineer compensation in India at GE Aerospace ranges from ₹1.75M per year for PB to ₹2.69M per year for LPB. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.29M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GE Aerospace's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
PB
(Entry Level)
₹1.75M
₹1.66M
₹0
₹87.4K
LPB
₹2.69M
₹2.45M
₹0
₹238K
SPB
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
EB
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At GE Aerospace, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at GE Aerospace in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,164,684. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GE Aerospace for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,356,688.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for GE Aerospace

Related Companies

  • Honeywell
  • Seagate
  • Fiserv
  • NI
  • Alarm.com
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources