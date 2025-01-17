← Company Directory
GE Aerospace
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Bengaluru

GE Aerospace Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at GE Aerospace ranges from ₹1.75M per year for PB to ₹2.69M per year for LPB. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹2.41M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GE Aerospace's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
PB
(Entry Level)
₹1.75M
₹1.66M
₹0
₹87.4K
LPB
₹2.69M
₹2.45M
₹0
₹238K
SPB
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
EB
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At GE Aerospace, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at GE Aerospace in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,164,684. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GE Aerospace for the Software Engineer role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹2,398,377.

