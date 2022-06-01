← Company Directory
GBG
GBG Salaries

GBG's salary ranges from $24,244 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Indonesia at the low-end to $121,056 for a Software Engineer in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GBG. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Designer
$102K
Product Manager
$61.7K
Project Manager
$24.2K
Sales
$113K
Software Engineer
$121K
Software Engineering Manager
$98K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GBG is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $121,056. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GBG is $100,003.

