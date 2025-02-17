← Company Directory
Gazprom
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Gazprom Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Russia package at Gazprom totals RUB 3.71M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Gazprom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Gazprom
Software Engineer
Moscow, MC, Russia
Total per year
RUB 3.71M
Level
10
Base
RUB 2.93M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 782K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Gazprom?

RUB 14.43M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Gazprom in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 6,440,713. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gazprom for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Russia is RUB 2,931,657.

Other Resources