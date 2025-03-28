← Company Directory
Gazprom
Gazprom Financial Analyst Salaries

The median Financial Analyst compensation in Russia package at Gazprom totals RUB 5.35M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Gazprom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/28/2025

Gazprom
Financial Analyst
Moscow, MC, Russia
Total per year
RUB 5.35M
Base
RUB 3.56M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 1.78M
The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Gazprom in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 6,107,240. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gazprom for the Financial Analyst role in Russia is RUB 5,345,400.

Other Resources