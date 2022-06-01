← Company Directory
G&A Partners
G&A Partners Salaries

G&A Partners's median salary is $163,463 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of G&A Partners. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
$163K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at G&A Partners is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $163,463. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at G&A Partners is $163,463.

Other Resources