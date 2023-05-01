GAN Limited is a B2B supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino gaming and sports betting applications worldwide. It offers GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform, and provides online sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its coolbet.com website. The company also offers development, marketing, and customer support services for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. GAN Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.