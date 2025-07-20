Company Directory
Gamesys
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Gamesys Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom package at Gamesys totals £61.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Gamesys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
Gamesys
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£61.3K
Level
-
Base
£55.7K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£5.6K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at Gamesys?

£125K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.5K+ (sometimes £235K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

Den høyest betalende lønnspakken rapportert for en Software Engineer hos Gamesys in United Kingdom ligger på en årlig total kompensasjon på £79,524. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuell aksjekompensasjon og bonuser.
Den mediane årlige totale kompensasjonen rapportert hos Gamesys for Software Engineer-rollen in United Kingdom er £61,277.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Gamesys

Related Companies

  • IGT
  • Trainline
  • Aon
  • Barclays
  • Daimler
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources