GameStop
GameStop Salaries

GameStop's salary ranges from $35,183 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $165,825 for a Data Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GameStop. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $154K
Business Analyst
$149K
Data Analyst
$166K
Data Scientist
$161K
Marketing Operations
$48.5K
Mechanical Engineer
$119K
Product Manager
$133K
Program Manager
$154K
Sales
$35.2K
Vesting Schedule

5%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At GameStop, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 5% vests in the 1st-year (5.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-year (15.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% semi-annually)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% semi-annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GameStop is Data Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $165,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GameStop is $149,250.

