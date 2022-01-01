GameStop Salaries

GameStop's salary ranges from $35,183 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $165,825 for a Data Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GameStop. Last updated: 1/15/2025
5%
YR 1
15%
YR 2
40%
YR 3
40%
YR 4
At GameStop, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
5% vests in the 1st-year (5.00% annually)
15% vests in the 2nd-year (15.00% annually)
40% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% semi-annually)
40% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% semi-annually)
