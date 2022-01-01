Company Directory
Gainsight
Gainsight Salaries

Gainsight's salary ranges from $25,535 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $275,380 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Gainsight. Last updated: 7/11/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $25.5K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $57.1K
Human Resources
$275K
Product Designer
$34K
Recruiter
$125K
Sales Engineer
$117K
Software Engineering Manager
$109K
The highest paying role reported at Gainsight is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $275,380. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gainsight is $108,782.

