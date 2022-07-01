← Company Directory
Gagen MacDonald
Gagen MacDonald Salaries

Gagen MacDonald's salary ranges from $34,825 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in France at the low-end to $149,250 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Gagen MacDonald. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Management Consultant
$149K
Product Manager
$34.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Gagen MacDonald is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $149,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gagen MacDonald is $92,038.

