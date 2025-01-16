← Company Directory
GA-CCRi
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

GA-CCRi Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in United States at GA-CCRi ranges from $138K to $201K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GA-CCRi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$158K - $180K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$138K$158K$180K$201K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Software Engineer submissions at GA-CCRi to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at GA-CCRi?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at GA-CCRi in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $200,623. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GA-CCRi for the Software Engineer role in United States is $137,716.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for GA-CCRi

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • Uber
  • Pinterest
  • Roblox
  • Dropbox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources