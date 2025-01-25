← Company Directory
GA-CCRi
GA-CCRi Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in United States at GA-CCRi ranges from $55.3K to $75.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GA-CCRi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

$59.2K - $71.5K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$55.3K$59.2K$71.5K$75.4K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at GA-CCRi?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at GA-CCRi in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $75,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GA-CCRi for the Sales role in United States is $55,250.

