G1 Therapeutics
    About

    G1 Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics for cancer treatment. Its products include COSELA, which reduces chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients with small cell lung cancer, and trilaciclib, a CDK 4/6 inhibitor in Phase III clinical trials for various cancer treatments. The company also develops lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor, and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader. G1 Therapeutics has license agreements with EQRx, Genor Biopharma, Nanjing Simcere Dongyuan Pharmaceutical, and ARC Therapeutics.

    http://www.g1therapeutics.com
    Website
    2008
    Year Founded
    148
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

