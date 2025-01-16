← Company Directory
G Adventures
G Adventures Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Canada at G Adventures ranges from CA$71.6K to CA$97.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for G Adventures's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$76.6K - CA$92.6K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$71.6KCA$76.6KCA$92.6KCA$97.6K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at G Adventures?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at G Adventures in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$97,649. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at G Adventures for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$71,553.

